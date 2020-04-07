Hayley Williams shares ‘Over Yet’ workout video for fans stuck at home

Hayley Williams has shared a workout video set to the tune of her latest single ‘Over Yet’ for fans who are stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The track was first shared last week and is taken from the second half of the Paramore singer’s debut solo EP ‘Petals For Armor I’, which is set to arrive on May 8.

In the new clip, Williams tells fans: “Here’s an exercise routine so short you don’t even need to put your hair up in ponytail.” She is then seen leading fans through the energetic routine from what appears to be the comfort of her own front room. You can check it out in full below.

‘Over Yet’ follows the release of ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, which features backing vocals from Boygenius – the project of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Last month, Williams also reaffirmed her views on the controversial lyrics of Paramore‘s breakout hit, ‘Misery Business’.

In 2018, Williams announced that the track had been axed from her band’s live shows amid the ongoing debate over whether its message was “anti-feminist”. This was due to one particular line in the second verse: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.”

Before playing ‘Misery Business’ one last time, Williams explained: “This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should. We feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while.”

Williams has also said she turned down a collaboration with rapper Lil Uzi Vert because she feared the track would boost her to an uncomfortable level of fame.