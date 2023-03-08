Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow and more to play LGBTQ+ benefit concert in Tennessee

Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Brittany Howard are set to perform at an LGBTQ+ benefit concert in Tennessee.

The show entitled Love Rising, which has been organised by Isbell and Alison Russell, will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on March 20.

Other acts on the bill include Hozier, Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Mya Byrne.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased here. You can view the full line-up below.

The concert was set up in the wake of Tennessee passing Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9, two pieces of legislation that ban drag performances from taking place on public property, as well as in any location where minors can be present.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organisations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Russell said in a statement via Consequence.

“LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

Isbell added: “SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong. These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

Williams also previously criticised the bills, writing on Instagram: “Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills.

“We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, while The Looking Out Foundation will double any donations it receives up to $100,000.