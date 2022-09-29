Hayley Williams teases Paramore UK tour: “We already have the plan”

Hayley Williams has teased Paramore‘s forthcoming return to the UK, saying that they “already have the plan” in place.

The trio announced their long-awaited sixth album ‘This Is Way’ yesterday (September 28) and released its title track. This weekend, Williams and co. will head out on the road to play their first live shows in over four years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1 last night, the frontwoman was asked when Paramore will be returning to these shores. “Oh, it won’t be long,” Williams replied.

“We talked about the UK more than we’ve ever talked about it while making this record. We were like really digging up our oldest influences that are from across the pond.

“And we were like… every time I would imagine or envision playing a show it was, you know, some festival in the UK or some crowd that we played for in Manchester or something.”

She continued: “We just have such a cool relationship with our fans around the world, but there is something really special about the UK, and the lineage of bands that are from there. I can’t wait – it won’t be long.

“We already have the plan, and I cannot wait for people to find out who we’re playing with and what we’re gonna go. I’m just so excited to get back over there. You can’t believe it, how excited I am.”

You can watch the conversation in the clip below.

Over the summer, Williams spoke about how Bloc Party had influenced the forthcoming ‘This Is Why’.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” she explained.

Elsewhere, Williams praised Wolf Alice and said that she wanted to sing with the group’s Ellie Rowsell “so bad”. “I would sing with you any day queen,” Rowsell responded in a tweet.

Paramore are set to release ‘This Is Why’ – follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ – on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The band’s intimate North American theatre tour will kick off this Sunday (October 2). See the full live itinerary, including newly added gigs in New York and Los Angeles, below.

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Theater

4 – Magna, UT, The Great Salt Air

6 – Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

8 – Oklahoma City, OK, Criterion Theater

9 – Austin, TX, ACL Music Festival

11 – Chesterfield, MO, The Factory

13 – Bonner Springs, KS, Azura Amphitheater

16 – Austin, TX, ACL Music Festival

20 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

22 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

23 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

27 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

29 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

NOVEMBER 2022

7 – Toronto, ON, History

9 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

11 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

13 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

15 – Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

16 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival

In a four-star review of ‘This Is Why’, NME wrote: “Across five albums, Paramore have dabbled in everything from snarling post-rock and impassioned emo to shiny pop and ukulele-led ditties. Through it all, a sense of togetherness has raged and while ‘This Is Why’ sees the band continuing to break new ground, its unifying energy gives it a familiar freedom.”