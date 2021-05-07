HBO Max, CJ ENM to launch K-pop boyband competition TV series

Streaming platform HBO Max and South Korean media company CJ ENM are working on a new K-pop talent competition TV series.

According to a report by Deadline, HBO Max is currently in the development stages of the as-yet-untitled talent series, in partnership with CJ ENM, the company behind the global reality show format I Can See Your Voice. They will be joined by Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Spanish-language divison of Endemol Shine North America that produces shows such as Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother US.

The K-pop talent competition will follow the aspirants from Latin America as they go through the audition process to the selection of who will fly to South Korea. The selected contestants will undergo training and coaching through the K-pop star-making system to determine who’s cut out for a spot in the boyband.

Advertisement

The forthcoming series will be executive produced by Richard Jun, CJ ENM’s Harry HK Shin, Young Ju Ok and Jake Hong, as well as Endemol Shine Boomdog’s Alejandro Rincon and Alvaro Godoy.

In other K-pop news, South Korean singer SHAUN recently dropped a sci-fi-inspired teaser for his upcoming single ‘Closed Ending’. The song will be featured on his upcoming single album ‘SHAUN #0055b7’, alongside the track ‘BLUE’, which will feature rapper Wonstein.

SHAUN has also announced a YouTube live mini showcase on the day of the single album’s release, where he will perform his brand-new songs and hold a Q&A session.