The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala says Scientologists killed his dog after his wife accused Danny Masterson of raping her

The Mars Volta and At The Drive In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala has claimed that the Church of Scientology fatally poisoned his two dogs after his wife accused actor Danny Masterson of raping her.

Posting on Instagram, Bixler-Zavala said that he and his wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler decided to euthanise their second pet dog after it ate poison concealed in a piece of rolled up meat.

“I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal” Bixler-Zavala wrote on his Instagram account on Wednesday (January 21).

The accompanying image shows two pieces of chewed up meat with a square blue object next to it.

“This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect,” he wrote.

He added in a follow-up post: “We had to put her down today. This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat…

“This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger.”

“My boys named her biscuit. They still don’t understand what’s happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully.”

In her own post, Carnell Bixler explained it was the second time it had happened to their pets.

Carnell Bixler is one of four women who filed a lawsuit against Masterson in August last year, claiming that they were drugged, raped and sexually assaulted by the actor in the early 2000s.

Masterson remains an active Scientologist, while Bixler-Zavala and his wife are former members of the Church.

The women who took action against Masterson say that they were stalked and continually harassed by the church when they first reported the allegations, in an apparent bid to silence them.

Carnell Bixler’s lawsuit also states that she dated Masterson for several years and joined Scientology “per his orders”.

She alleges that Masterson would regularly force her to have sex with him and often “became violent” when she refused – dragging her naked across the bedroom floor on one occasion.

Two of the other women have alleged that they were raped by Masterson after he spiked their drinks.

After coming forward with her allegations, Carnell Bixler claims her dog died in mysterious circumstances after suffering unexplained traumatic injuries to her trachea and esophagus.

Masterson has repeatedly denied all the accusations against him since they first came to light in 2017, while court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter show that The Church of Scientology has argued that it should be able to handle the allegations through internal “religious arbitration”. They are yet to respond to the latest claims.