(G)I-DLE, BIBI to headline Head in the Clouds New York 2024

88rising has announced the ticketing information and line-up for Head in the Clouds New York 2024, featuring (G)I-DLE, BIBI, Joji and more.

Today (February 6), the Asian-focused music label announced the line-up for Head in the Clouds New York 2024, which will take place on May 11 and 12 at the Forest Hills Stadium. This year’s festival will be headlined by (G)I-DLE, BIBI, Illenium B2B Dabin, ATARASHII GAKKO! and Joji.

Joining them will be South Korean hip-hop collective Blaming Tiger, K-indie band Wave to Earth and girl group Young Posse. Other acts on the bill include Warren Hue, Vietnamese-American R&B singer thuy, viral TikTok star dhruv and more.

Presale tickets to Head In The Clouds New York will go on sale at 10am ET this Friday (February 9). Registrations are now open via the official Head In The Clouds New York website.

The line-up for Head in the Clouds New York 2024:

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Awich

Blaming Tiger

BIBI

Deb Never

Dhruv

Eyedress

(G)I-DLE

Illenium B2B Dabin

Joji

Juliet Ivy

Lyn Lapid

Spence Lee

thuy

Wang OK

Warren Hue

wave to earth

Young Posse

Here are the details for Head in the Clouds New York 2024:

Dates: May 11 and 12, 2024

Venue: New York City, New York, Forest Hills Stadium

Ticket Price: US$259.50 to US$599.50

Ticket Sale Date: Presale starts on February 9 at 10am ET

Official Website: Head in the Clouds New York

YOUR HEAD IN THE CLOUDS NEW YORK 2024 LINEUP ❤️☁️ MAY 11 & 12 FOREST HILLS STADIUM Register now at https://t.co/9wKqKAiab3 to access presale this Friday, February 9 at 10am ET #HITCNY pic.twitter.com/cbi6P0VqIc — Head In The Clouds Festival (@hitcfestival) February 5, 2024

The first-ever Head In The Clouds New York was held in 2023, and had marked the festival’s first expansion in North America outside of its usual homeground in California. The inaugural New York instalment of the festival featured performances by K-pop girl group ITZY, Indonesian singer NIKI, rapper Rich Brian and more.