Rina Sawayama, Jackson Wang, XG and more to perform at Head in the Clouds LA

88rising has announced the first slate of artists for its fifth annual Head In the Clouds festival in Los Angeles.

Head In the Clouds LA is set to take place on August 5 and 6 at Brookside at The Rosebowl. This year’s edition will be headlined by DPR Ian, DPR LIVE, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Rina Sawayama, XG and YOASOBI, plus special guest Zedd.

In addition, the festival will also feature performances by South Korean singer-songwiter Baek Yerin, Thai musician Phum Viphurit, Thai rapper MILLI, Chinese singer Akini Jing and J-pop girl group Atarashii Gakko. According to the line-up announcement, more artists are set to be revealed soon.

Registration for pre-sale passes to Head In The Clouds LA is set to begin today. Pre-sale is set to kick off on Thursday (May 25) at 10am PT, with general sales starting on May 30 at 10am PT.

Prices for two-day passes to Head In The Clouds LA will go from $269 to $749, not inclusive of fees. Head to the Head In The Clouds website to learn more, and check out the first slate of artists below.

The current line-up for Head In The Clouds LA is:

DPR Ian

DPR LIVE

Jackson Wang

NIKI

Rich Brian

Rina Sawayama

XG

YOASOBI

Zedd

Akini Jing

Atarashii Gakko

Autograf

Beauz

Dhruv

Eyedress

Fifi Chang

Grentperez

Josh Pan

Keith Ape

Lyn Lapid

Masiwei

MILLI

Mr. Carmack

Phum Viphurit

Sign

Sosupersam

Spence Lee

Stephanie Poetri

Tiger JK

Tokimonsta

Voice of Baceprot

Warren Hue

Yerin Baek

Yoonmirae

Zion.T

Zior Park

In other touring news, K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have announced new dates for their 2023 ‘Zeneration’ world tour, including shows in Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, Taiwan and more. The boyband are also expected to announced more shows soon.