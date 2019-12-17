Yungblud has shared an eight-minute mini-documentary tracking his huge year of touring – watch below.

The Doncaster artist, who released ‘The Underrated Youth’ EP back in October, embarked on his biggest UK tour to date in 2019 – which included a sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Today (December 17), the musician unveiled a short film called ‘Yungblud: We’re Only Just Getting Started’, which begins at his milestone night in Brixton and follows him on his journey across the globe.

At the start of the clip, Yungblud is seen talking to his mum on the phone in the back of a cab. “Mum, I’m fucking so nervous I’ve been up since six,” he says of his impending London performance.

Yungblud then speaks of losing sight on reality due to being out on tour, as well as the connection he has with his loyal fans. “This family connects to me in a way that’s kinda deeper, this whole thing is about them,” he explains.

Later, the 22-year-old visits O2 Academy Sheffield and recalls memories he has of the venue and its surrounding areas. Yungblud’s narration in the video accompanies behind-the-scenes tour footage and live shots from across the year’s shows.

so fookin exited i got make this 8 minute mini doc … been on tour is my favourite thing in the fuckin world. i get to touch ya, smell ya, cuddle ya and relate to the people ive been lookin for my whole fookin life 🖤 @beatsbydre #solopro https://t.co/SlReKaZCcx pic.twitter.com/8f9jyF1maS — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) December 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Yungblud has revealed his proudest moment of the year.

The artist is due to play next year’s NME awards alongside Beabadoobee. Returning on February 12, the Awards will be back at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and tickets for the event are available here.