Head out on tour with Fontaines D.C. in new ‘Liberty Belle’ video

Fontaines D.C. have shared the official video for their track ‘Liberty Belle’ – watch below.

The Dublin punk outfit, who released their acclaimed debut album ‘Dogrel’ last April, take stock of their hugely successful 2019 in the new visuals.

Following the group out on the road, the video intersperses shots of backstage antics with ferocious live performances from the past year – including last month’s sold-out Dublin homecoming. The crowd is also captured on 35mm film.

“Liberty Belle is a lament to the death of old Dublin, written by people who couldn’t afford the new one,” says frontman Grain Chatten of the track.

The tour captured in the video saw Fontaines D.C play one of their biggest shows to date at London’s Forum.

This new release comes after Fontaines D.C. confirmed that they’ve finished recording their second album, which they’ve said was inspired by The Beach Boys.

“We did it all in October. That’s been my real favourite moment of 2019, making the new record,” said guitarist Carlos O’Connell.

The musician went on to reveal that the upcoming LP would be “very different, both musically and lyrically” to its predecessor.

“It’s strayed a lot from being based in a time and a place. We don’t have that experience anymore, because we aren’t just based in one place and time,” he added. “There’s a dreamlike atmosphere to the new record, as that’s what this year has felt like.”

Last year, Fontaines D.C bagged a Mercury Prize nomination for their debut album.