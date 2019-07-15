Choose your fighter!

IDLES have shared a new video for ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’.

In the new clip, for the track off last year’s ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ LP, the band head into a retro arcade game.

The video was created by the team behind Fluffer Records, who explained the concept for the clip in a press release. “The idea for the ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’ video came directly from the lyrics of the song and how it tackles the subject of toxic masculinity,” they said. “Using a British take on the classic arcade beat ’em up platform game seemed like a cool way to put this across visually.”

IDLES are currently on a massive summer tour of festivals, and they capped their summer with a huge set at last month’s Glastonbury. In the NME review of the set, we said: “They closed the set with thumping versions of ‘Samaritans’ and ‘Rottweiler’, and when Talbot said: “I say this without any bullshit, I’ve waited my whole fucking life for this moment,” you’d have to have been mad to doubt his sincerity. Bowen finished the show running around the stage as if he’d just scored the winning goal in a World Cup Final. Glastonbury have found their new Idols.”

The five-piece are also one of the bands to have lent their name to the UK music industry declaring a climate emergency.

The Bristol punks are also set to head out on their biggest UK tour to date at the end of the year, playing a massive London date at Alexandra Palace on the run.

IDLES will play:

DECEMBER

3 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

4 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

5 – O2 Academy, Leeds

7 – Alexandra Palace, London