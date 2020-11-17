Headie One and Tion Wayne “filmed fighting” on flight from Dubai to London

Headie One and Tion Wayne were reportedly involved in a clash onboard a plane in Dubai.

A video posted on Twitter shows the two rappers, who were both wearing facemasks, being held back by other passengers and shouting at each other.

One of the men who tried to intervene is thought to be British rapper Morrison – who is seen wearing a blue shirt in the left of the shot.

It was subsequently claimed that both men were arrested in the wake of the incident, but Wayne has denied the claims.

“Ain’t no one been arrested, stop listening to lies,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lmaoo nah Tion Wayne & Headie one are they not embarrassed 🙆🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yM4w5bH2dx — ️ (@Soundclashfever) November 17, 2020

The cause of the clash remains unclear, but representatives for Wayne and Headie One have both been contacted for comment by NME.