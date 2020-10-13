Headie One announces 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Headie One has announced a UK and Ireland tour for May 2021 — check out details of the run below.

The London MC is aiming to tour next year in support of his new album ‘Edna’, which was released last Friday (October 9).

Set to kick off in Bournemouth at the O2 Academy Bournemouth on May 3, 2021, the tour includes stops in such cities as Bristol, London (where he’ll play at the SSE Arena Wembley), Dublin, Liverpool and Birmingham.

The ‘Edna’ tour will conclude with a date at Nottingham’s Rock City on May 19, 2021.

You can check out Headie One’s UK and Ireland touring itinerary for 2021 below.

May 2021

3 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

4 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

6 – Academy, Manchester

8 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

9 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

11 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

13 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

14 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

15 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne

17 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – Rock City, Nottingham

Tickets for Headie One’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour go on general sale on Thursday (October 15) at 9am.

Headie One is among the artists who will perform at Rolling Loud Portugal 2021, which is set to take place next year from July 6-10.

The likes of Cardi B, Stormzy, Boy Better Know, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, YG, Rick Ross, Joey Bada$$, Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Nines and Amine have also been booked.