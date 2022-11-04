Headie One announces collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, shares new single ‘Link in the Ends’

Headie One has announced an upcoming mixtape titled ‘No Borders: European Compilation Project’ and shared its latest single, ‘Link in the Ends’.

Set for release on November 11, the collaborative mixtape enlists a suite of contributors from Europe, with German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim among the tracklist’s featured artists. They’re joined on the 12-song mixtape by Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands. See the full tracklist below.

New single ‘Link in the Ends’ features Koba LaD, who raps in French on the track’s opening bars, later making way for Headie’s verse atop a drill beat and backing wind instruments. The accompanying video follows the pair as they meander around Paris. Watch that below.

‘Link in the Ends’ follows a handful of singles released by Headie One this year. Back in May, he shared the standalone track ‘Came In The Scene’, and followed it up later that month with the Gazo-assisted lead single ’22 Carats’. More recently, the rapper shared ‘Illegal’ in August of this year.

When it arrives, ‘No Border’ will mark the latest in a long string of Headie One’s collaborative projects, having recruited Fred Again.. for the 2020 mixtape ‘Gang’. Last year, he released fifth mixtape ‘Too Loyal for My Own Good’, which served as a follow-up to his 2020 studio debut ‘Edna’. The rapper toured that album last year, with his London show last November receiving a four-star review from NME.

“Once he bows out, the room’s left in a euphoric daze of excitement,” NME wrote, “and the ‘Edna’ Tour feels like a fitting bookend for this chapter of Headie’s journey.”

The tracklist for Headie One’s ‘No Borders: European Compilation Project’ is:

1. ‘22 Carats’ [ft. Gazo]

2. ‘Place’ [ft. Pajel and Dezzie]

3. ‘No Resellers’ [ft. Shiva]

4. ‘Cloud’ [ft. Luciano]

5. ‘Bigger Than Life’ [ft. Frenna]

6. ‘Spaceship’ [ft. Chivv]

7. ‘Shotgxn’ [ft. Kalim]

8. ‘I Got You’ [ft. Hamza]

9. ‘Link in the Ends’ [ft. Koba LaD]

10. ‘Paro’ [ft. Nej]

11. ‘Relationship’ [ft. Nej]

12. ‘Smooth’ [ft. Yasin]