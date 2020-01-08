Rapper Headie One has been sentenced to six months in prison for possession of a bladed article.

The drill star, real name Irving Adjei, was sentenced on January 3 at Wood Green Crown Court in north London, reports The Fader.

The sentence follows Headie One’s arrest in June 2019, when he was subsequently bailed to perform at Glastonbury and Wireless festivals. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on June 27 and entered a not guilty plea to the offence of possessing a bladed article.

Primarily known for his breakout hit ‘Know Better’, Headie One also released his own ‘Music x Road‘ mixtape in 2019, which featured collaborations with both Dave and Skepta. He ended the year by featuring on ‘Audacity’, taken from Stormzy’s second album ‘Heavy Is The Head‘.

Reviewing his sold-out show at the O2 Academy Brixton in November 2019, NME wrote: “Having brought out all those big names, you might think there’s no way he’d invite superstar Skepta out for ‘Back To Basics’ – yet that’s precisely what happens.

“The two nonchalant north Londoners deliver a laidback performance of the track, before Headie’s segues into penultimate song ‘18HUNNA’ – and, sure enough, self-professed “crazy Eastender” Dave pops out with his stiff dance moves to assist.

“Ending on the humongous tune ‘Both’, Headie One’s Brixton show ends on a high note. You might have expected a slicker show from this charting driller, but his ability to draw the big guns shows Headie’s steady ascendance.”