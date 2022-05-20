Headie One links up with French rapper Gazo on ’22 Carats’

Headie One and has recruited French rapper Gazo for his new single, titled ’22 Carats’.

Over a beat courtesy of French producer Leo Eynard, ’22 Carats’ sees Headie and Gazo rap in English and French respectively. The new single arrives alongside a Neetch-directed video, which features both rappers delivering their bars interspersed with studio footage. Accompanying subtitles in the video translates Headie’s verse into French, and Gazo’s into English.

Watch the video below:

Earlier this month, Headie One returned with his first single for the year, ‘Came In The Scene’, the first new music from the drill MC since last year’s ‘Too Loyal For My Own Good’ mixtape.

In a four-star review of the mixtape, NME said that the collection “proves Headie One’s great musical ear”, and “showcases his singing voice and floorfilling sensibilities”.

“‘Too Loyal For My Own Good’ should live on as a highlight of Headie’s discography,” it read. “Think about how much the young man from Tottenham has grown in just a year as he sits pretty as an upper echelon of the UK scene.”

2020 saw Headie release his debut album ‘Edna’, along with ‘GANG’, a collaborative mixtape with producer Fred again.. that featured appearances from FKA twigs, Jamie xx and Sampha. The collaboration with twigs was later reworked and re-released as the song ‘Don’t Judge Me’.

Gazo, meanwhile, released his debut mixtape ‘Drill FR’ back in February of 2021. The release went on to top the French album charts, marking the rapper’s first Number One.