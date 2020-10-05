Headie One releases new single, ‘Breathing’

Headie One has released a new track, ‘Breathing’, just days before the arrival of his forthcoming album.

The single is lifted from his new 20-track LP, ‘Edna’, set for release this Friday (October 9).

Listen to ‘Breathing’ below:

‘Breathing’ follows on from Headie One’s previously released tracks ‘Ain’t It Different‘ featuring Stormzy and AJ Tracey, ‘Only You Freestyle‘ featuring Drake and ‘Rose Gold‘.

Last month, a remix for ‘Ain’t It Different’ was released, featuring Australian rappers OneFour.

‘Edna’ is a follow-up to Headie One’s collaborative mixtape with Fred again, ‘GANG’, released back in April. Tracks on ‘GANG’ featured Jamie xx, FKA Twigs and Slowthai, among other artists.

NME gave the mixtape a five-star review upon its release, saying it “sees him boldly double down on these kind of introspective themes — but the music feels far more experimental and rooted in melancholy than his previous work”.

Last year, Headie One release another mixtape, ‘Music x Road’, which included collaborations with Skepta, Stefflon Don and more. ‘Music x Road’ was given four stars from NME, praising its “breadth of sound and ambition”.

“A record that defies expectations, the Tottenham rapper’s celebratory new mixtape is a testament to his towering ambition,” the review read.