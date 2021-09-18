Headie One releases new song and video for ‘Beggars Can’t Be Choosers’

Headie One has released a smooth and stripped back new single, ‘Beggars Can’t Be Choosers’, dropping alongside an official music video.

Released yesterday (September 17), the easy-listening drill rap effort sticks with the street-oriented narratives for which Headie One is known, the themes playing out over sparse melody and rhythms.

The accompanying music video picks up from where the clip for his latest single, ‘2 Chains’, leaves off, with Headie One by the water on a bed. Jumping in a Rolls Royce, Headie One then flexes his riches at various spots around a cityscape, rapping about how his journey to the top wasn’t achieved alone.

Watch the video below:

The new track follows the recent news of a forthcoming mixtape from the Ghanaian-British artist, ‘Too Loyal… For My Own Good’, set for release on October 1.

Marking the announcement with an Instagram post, Headie One had just performed at Wireless Festival where boards behind him displayed the mixtape’s title.

As well as ‘Beggars Can’t Be Choosers’, Headie One – real name Irving Adjei – has released two singles so far this year – June’s ‘Pound Signs’ and last month’s ‘2 Chains’. It’s unclear at this stage whether all three will feature on ‘Too Loyal…’.

Last year, Adjei dropped his debut studio album, ‘Edna’, as well as a collaborative mixtape with producer Fred again.., ‘GANG’, which featured the talents of FKA Twigs, Jamie xx and Sampha, among others.

In a four-star review of ‘Edna’, NME said the album saw Headie One “honour drill origins and delve into conscious rap,” adding that it was also “a largely playful representation of UK popular music today”.

The deluxe version of the album dropped earlier this year, featuring collaborations with Burna Boy and Rich the Kid.