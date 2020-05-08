Headie One releases new track ‘Rose Gold’

Rapper Headie One has shared a new track, ‘Rose Gold’, shortly after releasing his latest mixtape, ‘GANG’ in April.

The track was released alongside an accompanying black and white music video, which premiered on YouTube yesterday (May 7). Watch the clip below:

‘Rose Gold’ was produced by Ghosty and was teased on Headie One’s Instagram just under a month ago.

‘GANG‘ was produced by Fred Again and enlisted the musical talents of FKA twigs, Jamie xx and Sampha. In a statement on the mixtape’s release, the rapper described ‘GANG’ as “a shared art-form — a positive energy for the UK in 2020”.

“‘GANG’ is a shared love of music from two people with different backgrounds. The title represents loyalty and friendship, these things are important to me and Fred and I quickly developed this whilst recording the project over the past few months. We feel we really create something special when we’re together.”

The mixtape was given a five-star review by NME, which labelled the release as “a giant leap towards the acclaim he deserves”.

Headie One was sentenced to six months prison in January for possession of a bladed article, but was released last month after being eligible for early release.

Following his release from prison, the rapper shared a remix of their track ‘Told’, the opening track from ‘GANG’, by Brian Eno.