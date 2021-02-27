Headie One reschedules UK and Ireland tour for November

Headie One has announced that his 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates have been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The London rapper will now perform the dates between November 13 and 27. Tickets purchased for the original dates will still be honoured, with some still available to purchase.

Headie is set to tour in support of ‘Edna’, his debut album which reached number one on the UK’s Official Albums Chart back in October 2020, and shared the news via his Twitter account yesterday (February 26).

One my peoples the May UK & Ireland tour has been rescheduled to November‼️here are the new dates‼️ All tickets remain valid for the new shows‼️Visit my website https://t.co/yLwhagvKA5‼️ Nearly Playtime 😈🥶 pic.twitter.com/aVPkXa7ec3 — One (@HeadieOne) February 26, 2021

See Headie One’s full list of rescheduled tour dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021

13 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

15 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

16 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

19 – Manchester, Academy

20 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

22 – Leeds, O2 Academy

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Bristol, O2 Academy

26 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

27 – London, SSE Arena Wembley

Earlier this month (February 12), Headie One teamed up with Burna Boy on new track ‘Siberia’. Watch the video below.

The latest team-up from the pair features on the deluxe edition of Headie’s debut album ‘Edna’, and comes accompanied by a video that sees the artist braving the elements to perform against a backdrop of snowy mountains.

The drill star’s latest effort comes after he teamed up with FKA Twigs and Fred again.. for the powerful collaboration ‘Don’t Judge Me’.

A number of tours and festivals have been announced to go ahead for 2021 this week as the government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.

Promoter giants Live Nation have also revealed that they’ve sold 170,000 tickets to festivals in the UK in the three days since the announcement.