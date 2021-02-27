News Music News

Headie One reschedules UK and Ireland tour for November

The drill star will now be touring later this year

By Matthew Neale
Headie One
Headie One performing at the 2020 MOBO Awards in London. CREDIT: Michael Tubi/MOBO via Getty Images

Headie One has announced that his 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates have been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The London rapper will now perform the dates between November 13 and 27. Tickets purchased for the original dates will still be honoured, with some still available to purchase.

Headie is set to tour in support of ‘Edna’, his debut album which reached number one on the UK’s Official Albums Chart back in October 2020, and shared the news via his Twitter account yesterday (February 26).

See Headie One’s full list of rescheduled tour dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021

13 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
15 – Newcastle, O2 Academy
16 – Liverpool, O2 Academy
18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
19 – Manchester, Academy
20 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
22 – Leeds, O2 Academy
23 – Nottingham, Rock City
24 – Bristol, O2 Academy
26 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
27 – London, SSE Arena Wembley

Earlier this month (February 12), Headie One teamed up with Burna Boy on new track ‘Siberia’. Watch the video below.

The latest team-up from the pair features on the deluxe edition of Headie’s debut album ‘Edna’, and comes accompanied by a video that sees the artist braving the elements to perform against a backdrop of snowy mountains.

The drill star’s latest effort comes after he teamed up with FKA Twigs and Fred again.. for the powerful collaboration ‘Don’t Judge Me’.

A number of tours and festivals have been announced to go ahead for 2021 this week as the government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.

Promoter giants Live Nation have also revealed that they’ve sold 170,000 tickets to festivals in the UK in the three days since the announcement.

