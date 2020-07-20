Headie One teases collaboration with Drake, ‘Only You Freestyle’

UK drill rapper Headie One has teased a new track with Drake, set for release this week.

The North London MC tweeted yesterday (July 19) that his collaboration with the multi-platinum artist, titled ‘Only You Freestyle’, would be released at 9pm BST on Tuesday (July 20). The track will mark the first time the two have worked on a song together.

Only You Freestyle with my gg @Drake 🐐 Link me back here tommorow at 9pm ‼️🎬💥 pic.twitter.com/mrDpOLpMn9 — One (@HeadieOne) July 19, 2020

‘Only You Freestyle’ will be the first new music from Headie One since the release of ‘Rose Gold’ in May.

The rapper also released a mixtape with Fred Again, ‘GANG,’ earlier in the year. It featured contributions from FKA twigs, Jamie xx and Slowthai, among others. ‘Told’, a track from the mixtape, was later remixed by Brian Eno.

Drake, meanwhile, released ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ in May. The mixtape featured the single ‘Tootsie Slide’, which hit number one on the Billboard charts. He has also been at work on the official follow-up to 2018’s double album, ‘Scorpion’. The forthcoming album is reportedly “80 per cent complete“.

Last week saw Drake also release two new tracks with long-time collaborator DJ Khaled. The tracks will feature on Khaled’s upcoming 12th studio album, ‘Khaled Khaled.’