Headie One, The Streets and Mabel are among the first acts announced for NASS Festival’s 2022 edition. See the full line-up below.

READ MORE: 10 brilliant UK festivals to look forward to this summer

The festival, known for being the UK’s biggest celebration of music, street art, skate and BMX, will take place July 7-10, 2022 at the Bath and West Showground near Bristol.

Headie One and The Streets are due to headline on Friday and Saturday respectively, with more than 80 other acts announced on the bill, including Mabel, Becky Hill, Ray BLK, Raye, Ms Banks and more. You can view the full line-up below and pre-sale tickets are on sale now here.

Advertisement

The 2021 edition of NASS Festival was due to take place in September but had to be cancelled as a result of changing COVID-19 restrictions. In a statement, organisers said that despite their best efforts “running NASS this year has become impossible”.

“Whilst the government has announced an insurance scheme, it doesn’t cover us if guidelines around social distancing etc. change. With growing rumours that guidelines for events could change, talk of a lockdown and vaccine passports now due to come in at some point this month instead of October, it’s simply too big of a risk for us to try and go ahead.”

Many of the acts on the original 2021 line-up have joined the 2022 bill and thousands of tickets bought for the 2021 event will roll over to next year.

In a review of Headie One’s recent Wembley show, NME said: “Last year, the pandemic temporarily put Headie’s plan to embark on the ‘Edna’ Tour on ice. Make no mistake, though, this closing London show is a spectacle to behold, and well worth the wait.”

Advertisement

In other news, The Streets have been announced as headliners for Kendal Calling 2022 along with Stereophonics and Supergrass. The group also confirmed a new run of UK headline shows across January and February next year, starting at Birmingham’s The Mill.