Headliners and first acts announced for Reading & Leeds 2021

The headliners and first acts for Reading & Leeds 2021 have been announced – see the full line-up so far below now.

The twin festivals will return between August 27-29 2021 and will feature six headliners and, for the first time, two main stages.

Stormzy and Catfish And The Bottlemen will headline the Friday night (August 27) in Reading and Saturday night in Leeds (28), following by Post Malone and Disclosure on the Saturday night in Reading (28) and Sunday night in Leeds (29).

Liam Gallagher and Queens Of The Stone Age, meanwhile, will top the bill on Sunday night in Reading (29) and Friday night in Leeds (27).

Over the course of the weekend, they will be joined by the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Two Door Cinema Club, AJ Tracey, DaBaby, Doja Cat and more. The full first wave of acts for Reading & Leeds 2021 is as follows:

Stormzy

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Post Malone

Disclosure

Liam Gallagher

Queens Of The Stone Age

Lewis Capaldi

Two Door Cinema Club

AJ Tracey

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Mabel

MK

100 Gets

Ashnikko

Beabadoobee

Fever 333

Lyra

Madison Beer

Sofi Tukker

Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2021 will go on sale at 9am on Thursday (September 3) and will be available to purchase here.

In a press release, Managing Director of Festival Republic Melvin Benn said: “After an absence of a year we are delighted to announce the 2021 return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2021 with our most epic plan yet. Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain.”

Speaking to NME last week (August 28), Benn said all attendees would be tested for coronavirus at the events. “We don’t need a vaccination because we can work through the problem with a really good testing regime,” he said. “We’ll be able to do this by next year.”

He continued: “We’ll get there with testing and tracing. It will become the new norm. One of the government advisors, Professor John Bell, was talking really positively about the norm becoming everyone testing themselves twice a week in the near future – as in, within the next few months. We’ll learn to do that until we suppress the disease until it dies like SARS did.”

Although Benn wouldn’t confirm specific acts during the interview, he teased that it would be the “most all-encompassing and inclusive Reading & Leeds line-up ever”. “The double main stage allows us to offer that,” he said. “There’s no shortage of great music and our bill is in great shape.”