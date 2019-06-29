Health alert issued as Glastonbury 2019 sizzles in near-record temperatures

It's really, really hot.

Glastonbury-goers have been advised to take care as temperatures continue to soar across Worthy Farm.

The second day of the iconic festival is set to be one of the hottest that the site has ever seen – with temperatures set to peak at a balmy 30°.

According to the Met Office, the sweltering heat will reach its peak between 2PM and 5PM, before dropping to 28° in the early evening.

While temperatures will slowly decrease as the night progresses, fans can still expect a comfortable 16° at 9PM – shortly before The Killers headline the Pyramid Stage.

The heatwave, which was sparked by a “Saharan Bubble” of hot air from North Africa, has prompted the NHS to issue a level two heat health alert for the South West.

“Very warm or hot conditions are expected in the west of the country over the next few days, with these warmer conditions moving eastwards into the weekend,” they said. “Cooler conditions are then expected from Sunday onwards. Trigger criteria are most likely to be met in southern areas between Friday and Saturday.

“Heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for the very young or very old or those with chronic disease.”

An NHS spokesperson added: “Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be obtained from NHS Choices, NHS 111 or from your local chemist.”

After a historic headline set from Stormzy last night, Glastonbury 2019 continues as The Cure and The Killers head up a huge line-up that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend, to name but a few. See the full stage-by-stage breakdown here.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2019.