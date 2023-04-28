HEALTH debut new single ‘HATEFUL’ through first-person shooter ‘Ultrakill’

HEALTH have released a new single, ‘HATEFUL’, which premiered through New Blood Interactive‘s first-person shooter (FPS) game Ultrakill.

The song was released yesterday (April 27) via an update to Ultrakill, and features collaborations with SIERRA on synth and Street Sects vocalist Leo Ashline — who featured on HEALTH’s latest album, ‘DISCO4 :: PART II’ — providing backup vocals.

A music video for ‘HATEFUL’, which features the Fortnite skin for Resident Evil‘s Leon Kennedy dancing along to the track, has also been released — check it out below.

Along with the track, the Ultrakill update added an option to play the shooter’s music outside of specific levels, a friends-only leaderboard for each stage, and in-game plushies of HEALTH (via PC Gamer).

“Yes, we’re premiering band’s new music inside of Ultrakill now,” reads an announcement from the game’s developer. “Deal with it.”

This isn’t the first time HEALTH music has been released through games. The noise rock band provided the soundtrack to Rockstar‘s third-person shooter Max Payne 3 in 2012, and in 2020 released ‘Major Crimes’ for Cyberpunk 2077.

The latter track was also featured in Cyberpunk Edgerunners, a spin-off animated series that was released on Netflix last year.

Last year, HEALTH advertised an Elden Ring-themed live show, which streamed footage of the band performing in Los Angeles behind visuals pulled from FromSoftware‘s action game.

On the live performance, HEALTH’s John Famiglietti told NME it was a “joke that kept multiplying”.

“It was a joke, But the amount of people who were like, ‘When is this concert?!’ It was getting turned into this big thing,” explained Famiglietiti. “They made t-shirts, it was wild, we had already filmed our L.A show, and Loma Vista wanted a live stream that we’re just gonna throw on Twitch for free anyway, so we were like alright, fuck it. So, we basically bootlegged ourselves into Elden Ring.”

Later this year, HEALTH are set to perform at ArcTanGent 2023, which will be held at Bristol this August. You can find tickets here.

In other gaming news, Ministry Of Sound and Lush have announced a weekly gaming stream, which will kick off next month.