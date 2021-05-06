HEALTH team up with Nine Inch Nails on haunting new track ‘Isn’t Everyone’

HEALTH have teamed up with Nine Inch Nails on new collaborative single ‘Isn’t Everyone’, which marks the first release from the LA noise rockers since the arrival of their fifth album ‘Disco4:Part 1’ last year.

The new effort from the band sees NIN’s Trent Reznor on mixing duties and marks the first time the two have worked together.

“It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it,” Health said of their latest collaboration.

Speaking to documentarian David Farrier, HEALTH previously said the idea for the song came about around the time of last year’s album of collaborations ‘DISCO4 :: PART I’.