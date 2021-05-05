Hear a new Mitski track ‘The End’ from soundtrack to graphic novel ‘This Is Where We Fall’

Mitski has shared ‘The End’, another track from her soundtrack to the graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, which is now out in stores.

The track features cinematic instrumentation by Mitski, who sets the stage for narration by the graphic novel’s co-creator Chris Miskiewicz. This is the second track shared from the soundtrack, after March’s ‘The Baddy Man’. Listen to ‘The End’ below.

This Is Where We Fall is a sci-fi Western graphic novel poised to explore “complex questions on science, faith and mankind’s need to believe in something bigger than itself”. The book has landed in bookstores and will be in comic book shops May 5, per publishers Z2 Comics.

Mitski’s soundtrack for This Is Where We Fall is now available for purchase via Z2 Comics. It’s bundled with the graphic novel in its deluxe and hardcover editions on vinyl LP and cassette respectively. Z2 has not said if the soundtrack will be made available on digital platforms.

On the soundtrack, Mitski said in a press statement: “It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book. It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

Mitski has kept herself under the radar since performing “her last show indefinitely” in 2019. In recent times, the musician has released the occasional song: a collaboration with Allie X in 2020, ‘Susie Save Your Love’, and the song ‘Cop Car’, which appeared on the soundtrack for 2020 horror film The Turning. The last full-length album by Mitski was 2018’s ‘Be The Cowboy’.