Hear a snippet of Lana Del Rey’s new song ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

Lana Del Rey has shared a few seconds of the title track of her forthcoming album.

Del Rey posted a short video of her singing along to the track, which features on her album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ that is expected to drop this year.

Beneath the video Del Rey wrote: ” This is so much my favorite for so many reasons”. She also tagged Jack Antonoff in the post, the Bleachers and Fun musician who has produced the record.

Del Rey has been teasing song lyrics and poetry entries seemingly related to her forthcoming record in several social media posts over the last few months.

Most recently, she covered Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’, a song taken from the band’s self-titled 1996 third album.

The cover was produced by Andrew Watt, and will feature in the upcoming documentary Sublime that outlines the history of the iconic California band. Listen to ‘Doin’ Time’ below.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Sublime song,” Del Rey said. “They epitomised the SoCal vibe and made a genre and sound totally their own.”

Prior to this cover, Del Rey has recently released the tracks ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’, ‘Venice Bitch’ and ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it’.