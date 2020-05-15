Hear Best Coast covering the ‘Scooby-Doo’ theme song

Best Coast have covered the Scooby-Doo theme song – hear it below.

The duo’s new version comes from the soundtrack to new movie SCOOB! which is out today (May 15).

The 12-track soundtrack also includes the likes of Rico Nasty and Charlie Puth. The new film documents how Scooby-Doo stars Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred initially became friends.

Best Coast released their new album ‘Always Tomorrow’ back in February. In a three-star review of the record, NME called it “fun, self-aware surf rock that’s high on ideas but low on ambition,” adding: “‘Always Tomorrow’ boasts a handful of punchy, promising songs but it’s frustratingly unambitious in scope.

“When the album treads old ground, the ideas are stale. Hopefully a bigger rejuvenation is on the horizon.”

Vocalist Bethany Cosentino recently spoke to NME about the band’s new album, revealing that she “questioned whether [she] would ever be able to make music again” after the band’s last album, 2015’s ‘California Nights’.

“I started attempting to write for this record about three and a half years ago, and I was struggling a lot,” she revealed.

“When we finally got to a place where we were able to go in and make the album, we just wanted to do something that showed the growth we’d experienced after ten years together as a band – an evolved, older version of ourselves that didn’t strip away the core of who we are. I think we accomplished that.”

Last year, Cosentino joined Lana Del Rey on stage in Chicago as one of Del Rey’s number of tour duets on her North American run in support of ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’.