Hear Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Harry Potter’-inspired song ‘I’ll Stand By You’

The previously unreleased track appears on the soundtrack to new Boss-inspired film 'Blinded By The Light'

Bruce Springsteen has shared a previously unreleased song called ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

‘Blinded By The Light’, a film inspired by the music of The Boss, is released in UK cinemas today (August 9) and the new track appears on its soundtrack.

‘I’ll Stand By You’ is a song that Springsteen previously wrote for a Harry Potter film, but it was never used.

I'll Stand By You

“It’s pretty good!” Springsteen said of the song in a 2016 interview, confirming that the track was written with the purpose of being used in the film franchise.

“You’d have to ask them [why they didn’t use it],” he said, describing the track as a “big ballad” that he wrote for his eldest son.

“[It’s] very uncharacteristic of something I’d sing myself. At some point I’d like to get it into a children’s movie of some sort.”

The film’s soundtrack predictably features a host of other Springsteen tracks, including live versions of Boss classics such as ‘The Promised Land’, ‘Thunder Road’ and ‘The River’.

Springsteen released his latest studio album ‘Western Stars’ back in June.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Thomas Smith said: The Boss buckles up for his cowboy album, taking us in countless fascinating directions. It’s the most charming and enjoyable he’s sounded in quite some time.”

“Bruce hasn’t overthought these songs – they’re sleek and grand in the nature, but loose enough to keep it fresh. A slow-burning approach is abandoned halfway through ‘The Wayfarer’, a devilishly catchy number that explodes with bombast. Lead single ‘Hello Sunshine’ is minimal in its production, but dominated by his grisly croon.”