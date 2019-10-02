Hear Carly Rae Jepsen cover No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’

You know she’s real good

Carly Rae Jepsen has covered No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’ as part of the Spotify Singles series.

The pop star recorded her take on the ’90s classic as well as her own single ‘Want You In My Room’, from her latest album ‘Dedicated’, in Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

Both tracks were uploaded Wednesday (October 2). Stream them below.

Spotify Singles We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

Jepsen will soon tour Asia, Australia and New Zealand in support of ‘Dedicated’, her fourth studio album released in May. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote, “Following up the cult favourite that was ‘Emotion’ was always going to be a tough ask, but Jepsen has done a more than admirable job with her fourth album. Filled with lively, stylised pop tunes, she’s once again proven that she’s not just that girl from ‘Call Me Maybe’.”

Jepsen is the latest artist in the Spotify Singles series, which traditionally features an artist performing one of their own songs as well as a cover. In August, Brighton band Yonaka covered Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’, and in July, Bring Me The Horizon covered ANOHNI’s ‘Drone Bomb Me’.