Hear Foo Fighters cover The Bee Gees’ disco classic ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Foo Fighters have performed a cover of The Bee Gees‘ 1976 classic ‘You Should Be Dancing’, with Dave Grohl taking on the disco legends’ famous falsetto vocals.

The band shared the new version for Jo Whiley’s Sofa Session on BBC Radio 2. You can hear a 30-second snippet below and find the full version here via BBC Sounds.

Elsewhere in the session, Foo Fighters played live versions of 2002 hit ‘All My Life’ and ‘Waiting On A War’, taken from their recent album ‘Medicine At Midnight‘.

“We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ​’Record a cover song for Jo,'” Grohl said of the Bee Gees cover.

In case you missed it, Foos caught up with @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 and premiered the 'Dee Gees.' 🕺 Check out the cover now on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/RuhWFbKtKh pic.twitter.com/6QZ994Af2o — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2021

“And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ​‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth – the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ​‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ​‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ​‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!”

‘Medicine At Midnight’ arrived on February 5, and bagged Foo Fighters their fifth UK Number One album. It outsold its six closest rivals combined.

In a four-star review of ‘Medicine At Midnight’, NME‘s James McMahon called it “slinky”, “shimmery”, and noted that it boasts one of the best songs they’ve ever recorded.