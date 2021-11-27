Hear Ghostface Killah and Raekwon team up for ‘Bob James Freestyle’

Wu-Tang Clan‘s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon have joined forces for a new freestyle.

‘Bob James Freestyle’ arrives alongside Ghostface Killah’s new song ‘I Got Soul Freestyle’. You can listen to both tracks below.

Killah said on Twitter that the songs are “a little something to help y’all enjoy the holiday weekend”, in reference to Thanksgiving being celebrated in the US.

Advertisement

In March, the two rappers faced off in a VERZUZ battle.

Raekwon shared a previously unreleased collaboration with Griselda during a round. The title of the song, which features an Aretha Franklin sample, is unknown.

The rapper last released an album with 2017’s ‘The Wild’. Last year, he teased that the third and final instalment of the ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ series was on the way.

“It’s time we close that trilogy out,” he said in an interview. “It’s time to close that trilogy. I was holding all night back to tell you that. ‘Cuban Linx III’ baby, the trilogy. It’s over after that. It’s over.”

Raekwon & Griselda unreleased collab. That Aretha sample is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c3b1IMG0MP — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Raekwon did not give any hints as to when ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx III’ would arrive nor who would feature on it. However in 2012 the rapper told MTV it would “only be right” to get Kanye West on the third part of the trilogy.

Meanwhile, Ghostface Killah has declared himself a massive fan of Silk Sonic – the collaborative project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – saying in a new interview that he’s to keen to link up with the duo.