Hear Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong cover Billy Bragg’s ‘A New England’

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has continued his No Fun Mondays lockdown cover series – hear his version of Billy Bragg classic ‘A New England’ below.

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown, Armstrong has taken on a wide range of new covers every week.

“Welcome to No Fun Monday on a Friday because no one knows what day it is anyway,” Armstrong wrote on the description for the new cover, which was shared on Friday (July 10).

“I love this song penned by Billy Bragg. Also a great version by Kirsty MacColl.”

Some of the Green Day frontman’s previous No Fun Mondays covers include Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’, Starjets’ ‘War Stories’, The Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’, The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Most recently, he took on a version of John Lennon’s protest anthem ‘Gimme Some Truth’.

As well as learning a host of new covers, Armstrong has also been using his time in quarantine to work on upcoming Green Day material.

Green Day released new album ‘Father Of All…’ last year, which NME called their “jukebox” record in a four-star review. The band were recently forced to postpone part of the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer on the back of ‘Father Of All…’, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Billy Bragg, meanwhile, recently spoke to NME about activism, Black Lives Matter, Taylor Swift and more. “With the world falling apart some things stay in place,” he said. “There’s always something to write about, but particularly at the moment. Whether it’s the pandemic and the implications of that, the ramifications of the killing of George Floyd, you know.

“I came into politics through Rock Against Racism, and I’ve seen things I never thought I’d see – in terms of the way that the younger generation has reacted. The idea of them not being political has gone in the dumpster.”

Watch Bragg cover Taylor Swift for NME’s Home Sessions above.