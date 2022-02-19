Hear Hueningkai of TXT cover Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Hueningkai has dropped his cover of Avril Lavigne‘s 2002 pop rock hit, ‘Sk8er Boi’.

For his rendition, the Korean-American K-pop idol largely stays faithful to the Canadian pop star’s original version, albeit in a lower key. Hueningkai’s cover also comes shortly after Lavigne recently responded to a tweet by the idol, where he referenced the early-aughts song.

“He was a skater boy / She said, ‘See you later, boy’ / He wasn’t good enough for her / Now he’s a super star / Slammin’ on his guitar / Does your pretty face see what he’s worth?” Hueningkai sings on the chorus.

Hueningkai’s version of ‘Sk8er Boi’ is the latest cover song he has released on the official TXT YouTube channel. In April 2021, the musician covered 5 Seconds Of Summer’s 2018 hit ‘Youngblood’, and was also the first song that he had released outside of his work with TXT.

Meanwhile, TXT members Yeonjun and Taehyun previously covered The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber viral sensation ‘Stay’ in October 2021. Their cover dropped alongside a live performance video of the song, set in a bedroom with the two singers sitting on a futon as they share a mic.

Around the time of the cover, Yeonjun and Taehyun also spoke about their desire to work with Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. “If I get the chance, if he ever visits Korea, I would love to offer The Kid LAROI a bowl of hot gukbap,” Taehyun said during their appearance on the Daebak Show With Eric Nam in August.

In other TXT news, member Yeonjun recently tested positive for COVID-19. His label Big Hit Music confirmed the news in a statement posted to the group’s Weverse page yesterday (February 17).

“Yeonjun completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat,” wrote Big Hit Music, as translated by Soompi.