Hear Ibeyi and BERWYN put their own spin on Black Flag song ‘Rise Above’

Afro-Cuban French duo Ibeyi have released their BERWYN-featuring rework of Black Flag‘s punk anthem ‘Rise Above’, taken from their upcoming album ‘Spell 31’.

Ibeyi – the twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz – released their latest single from ‘Spell 31’ on Tuesday (April 26). It’s a complete reimagining of ‘Rise Above’ that retains only the lyrics of the original Black Flag song and features a rap verse from the Trinidad-born, Romford-raised BERWYN.

Listen to Ibeyi and BERWYN’s take on ‘Rise Above’ below.

Speaking to NME last month about ‘Spell 31’, Ibeyi revealed that they had never heard the original version of ‘Rise Above’ prior to putting their own spin on the track, only going off the lyrics that producer Richard Russell had shown them.

“The reason why we don’t want to listen to [the original]… I feel like we’re super-protective of the lyrics, and we didn’t want to be influenced by [Black Flag’s] melodies,” Lisa-Kaindé explained.

“When it gets into your brain, then suddenly you can’t create something new because it has become the norm… the seed in your head.”

Ibeyi are set to release their third studio album ‘Spell 31’ on May 6 via XL Recordings. It includes the already released singles ‘Lavender & Roses’ featuring Jorja Smith, ‘Sister 2 Sister’ and ‘Made Of Gold’ featuring Pa Salieu. Russell, their longtime collaborator and the owner of their label XL, reprises his role as producer on ‘Spell 31’.

Ibeyi have also announced a ‘Spell 31’ world tour that kicks off September 15 in Los Angeles, California and lasts all the way till February 2023, when they close the tour in their hometown of Paris, France.

BERWYN last released the single ‘MIA’ in November last year. 2021 was standout year for the East London rapper, with his 2020 debut mixtape ‘Demotape/Vega’ bagging a nomination for the Mercury Prize. He recently picked up the Best New Act From The UK Supported By Music Venue Trust award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating out fellow nominees Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bree Runway, Wet Leg and Yard Act.

His 2021 project ‘Tape 2/Fomalhaut’ was also nominated for Best Mixtape, which went to Grantham singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone for her intimate project ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’.