Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige and George Clinton have teamed up for a new all-star collaboration.

The quartet appear on ‘It’s All Love’, which appears on the soundtrack to new animated film Trolls: World Tour, which Timberlake is executive producing.

The soundtrack to the film was released yesterday (March 13), and follows the release of some already high-profile collaborations that appear on it.

So far, we’ve heard Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak team up on funky new song ‘Don’t Slack’, while Timberlake also collaborated with SZA on ‘The Other Side’.

Listen to ‘It’s All Love’ below.

Other artists that appear on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack include Icona Pop, Ozzy Osbourne, and Ludwig Göransson. It’s out now via RCA, and you can hear it in full below.

Justin Timberlake revealed that he is sitting on an unreleased collaboration with Lizzo.

“Lizzo, can we please put the song out?” Timberlake said. “We have one. Can we please put the song out? Shout out to Lizzo. It’s like a Chicago house record. And it goes so hard. It’s so fun. It’s so good.”

Trolls: World Tour is set to come out on April 10th, though the release of the film is potentially in jeopardy due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Netflix have suspended production on all their current shows for two weeks across the US and Canada, and are among a host of TV and film productions currently halted. See the full list of every current production affected by coronavirus here.