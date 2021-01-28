Hear Jenny Lewis and Serengeti’s slinking collaboration ‘Vroom Vroom’

Jenny Lewis and Serengeti have teamed up for another collaboration.

The pair, who as Consequence Of Sound reports first met in Berlin in 2018 and bonded over Tom Selleck, Indiana Jones and boxing, have reunited back in the US for five songs. ‘Unblu‘, their first song, was released last month.

Now the duo are back with ‘Vroom Vroom’, a curious track that hears Chicago rapper Serengeti drum his spoken-word poetry over slinky percussion and Lewis’ breathy singing. Listen below.

The track details going for a drive. “The Autobahn is at a creep“, states Serengti, and: “The river rise ain’t getting deep/Beep beep“. The chorus continues the theme: “Vroom vroom on the highway/Billboards look all on the skyway.”

Accompanying the new song is a Lewis-directed music video shot on mobile phones, which shows Serengeti in his car and Lewis smoking next to her cat.

Meanwhile, last month Lewis joined Bill Murray for an unlikely cover of Drake‘s 2020 hit ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’.

The pair have been friends for years, with Lewis previously appearing and singing alongside the Hollywood legend in 2015’s Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas.

Shared via her Instagram, the clip showcases the former Rilo Kiley singer and child actor on vocals and bass, while Murray plays the drums. Watch it here.

Last year, Lewis joined Bruce Springsteen in collaborating with Bon Iver on his single ‘AUATC’. The anti-capitalist single’s title stands for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’, and also features contributions from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and rivulare’s Elsa Jensen.