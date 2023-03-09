Hear Jeon Somi’s cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Thinkin Bout You’

Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi has surprised fans with a cover of Frank Ocean‘s critically acclaimed 2012 single ‘Thinkin Bout You’.

Jeon’s cover of the R&B track was released today (March 9), as a birthday gift from the singer to her fans. For her cover, Jeon stays largely true to the original vocally, but on the instrumental she swaps out the atmospheric beats for twinkling synths.

The cover dropped alongside a music video that opens with a raw take of Jeon attempting the song in the studio, following by comments from his producer. It then jumps into the song, accompanied by clips of her recording the song.

Advertisement

Jeon’s cover of ‘Thinkin Bout You’ is the singer’s first release since her 2021 debut solo album ‘XOXO’. That record featured her viral hit song ‘Dumb Dumb’, alongside the singles ‘XOXO’ and ‘Anymore’.

While Jeon did not release any music last year, she did make an appearance on day 1 of the 2022 MAMA Awards, where she staged a dance performance with Lee Lee-jung of the dance group YGX.

In other K-pop news, BLACKPINK member Jisoo has revealed the title of her upcoming solo debut project. Called ‘ME’, the single album will be released on March 31 at 1pm KST.

With the release of ‘ME’, Jisoo will become the final member of BLACKPINK to make her solo debut. Jennie went solo first in in 2018 with the aptly titled single ‘Solo’, Rosé and Lisa followed her in 2021 with the single albums ‘R’ and ‘Lalisa’, respectively.