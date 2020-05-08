Jon Hopkins has launched a new ‘Meditations’ series and shared its first track – listen to ‘Singing Bowl (Ascension)’ below.

The track was created using vibrations from a 100-year-old singing bowl that Hopkins found in an antique shop in Delhi.

The first version of what became the new track was heard at a 2019 installation at the Helsinki Arts Festival. Listen to the new track below.

Advertisement

Talking about creativity during the coronavirus pandemic, and the process of creating the new track, Hopkins said: “Like so many people I felt pretty paralysed by this situation when it first unfolded. All my plans for the year were cancelled, and everything felt so weird and dreamlike. But gradually I found I wanted to create something – to find peace and perspective through making music, as I have always done.

“It felt beautifully pure to just use one acoustic sound source, and no synths. It was liberating to write something without playing anything on a keyboard – to avoid the familiar diatonic scale for the first time, and thus avoid any of my own conditioned playing habits.”

He added: “There was a magic in setting this generative system in motion then just letting the vibrations of this bowl create their own world. I listened to harmonics layering on top of harmonics for hours and was transported.”

‘Singing Bowl (Ascension)’ appears on a new meditative 24-hour playlist that Hopkins curated for Spotify, which you can listen to here.

Advertisement

Jon Hopkins last shared new music back in February with stripped-back, acoustic track ‘Scene Suspended’. It follows 2018 LP ‘Singularity’, which NME described as perfectly showcasing the producer’s “painstaking hypnotic mastery”.