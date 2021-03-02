Hear Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar mashed up into ‘Good Kid, Twisted Fantasy’

DJ Toasty Digital has mashed up music from Kanye West‘s 2010 album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and Kendrick Lamar‘s acclaimed 2012 LP ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City‘ into a single piece of music.

Titled ‘Good Kid, Twisted Fantasy’, the 21-minute piece puts Kanye’s bars over Kendrick’s verses and vice versa. You can take a listen below.

The tracklisting for ‘Good Kid, Twisted Fantasy’ is as follows:

01. Intro

02. Get Much Higher

03. Good Kid Twisted Fantasy

04. Sacrifice Ya Life (feat. Justin Vernon)

05. The Moon Skit 1 (feat. Gil Scott-Heron)

06. M.A.A.D. World

07. Money Power

08. Dead Poets (feat. Rihanna)

09. The Moon Skit 2 (feat. Gil Scott-Heron)

10. Sing About Ye (feat. Pusha T)

11. Runaway (Black Hippy Freestyle)

12. Devil In The Backseat

Since being uploaded on February 21, the music has received over 350,000 views.

Along with the music the project features a short narrative set in the year 2050, where “drought, famine, and extreme weather threaten to end human civilization as we know it,” and where “Kanye West has been missing for 30 years.”

Last June, ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ officially became the longest-charting hip-hop album in US chart history after surpassing 400 weeks on the Billboard 100.

In January, Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch hinted that new music from Kendrick could be on the way soon.

The rapper hasn’t released an album since 2017’s ‘Damn.’, with his only new music since appearing on the Black Panther soundtrack.

West, meanwhile, whose wife Kim Kardashian recently filed for divorce, is currently facing “$30 million in damages” from two Sunday Service lawsuits.