Hear King Krule’s woozy new remix of Eyedress’ ‘Jealous’

King Krule has shared a remix of Eyedress‘ 2019 single ‘Jealous’, which originally appeared on the Los Angeles-based lo-fi producer’s 2019 LP ‘Let’s Skip To The Wedding.’

The dark, hypnotic take on the song comes along with vintage video game inspired visuals directed by Eyedress, aka Idris Vicuña, and animated by Josh Parsons. You can take a look below.

King Krule and Eyedress are regular collaborators. King Krule appeared on Eyedress’ 2016 track ‘Return Of The Wicca Mane’ under his Edgar The Beatmaker moniker, with Eyedress then returning the favour for ‘The Cadet Leaps’ from ‘The OOZ’.

It’s the first new music from King Krule, aka Archy Marshall, since January, when he shared an unexpected cover of John Lennon‘s 1971 single ‘Imagine’.

The musician released his cover on Bandcamp yesterday (January 23) along with a short statement: “Recorded in sweat, last summer, for a friend,” he wrote.

It followed last year’s release of King Krule’s third album, ‘Man Alive!’, which NME rated four out of five stars in a review, calling it “the most uplifting King Krule album yet”.

In April of last year, Krule shard a 30-minute performance filmed for Jehnny Beth’s French TV show Echoes. He also dropped a music video for the ‘Man Alive!’ track ‘Comet Face’ in August, directed by filmmaking duo CC Wade.

Meanwhile, King Krule, Pixies, Big Thief and Perfume Genius are set to headline End Of The Road festival this year.