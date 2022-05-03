Hear Lady Gaga’s emotive new single ‘Hold My Hand’ in full

Lady Gaga has shared the full version of her new single ‘Hold My Hand’, which was recorded as part of the soundtrack for Top Gun: Maverick.

You can stream the emotive power ballad below, which Gaga said she has been working on “for years” when she announced it last week.

A ten-second preview followed yesterday, along with black-and-white visuals that see Gaga sitting beneath the wing of a plane in an aircraft hanger.

She shared further Top Gun themed imagery today (May 3), along with the full single, which was produced by Gaga along with BloodPop and Benjamin Rice. It also features production and score music by Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer.

#HOLDMYHAND ✈️🖤 OUT NOW, from the film #TopGun: Maverick. Written by me and BloodPop, produced by me and BloodPop, with additional production from Benjamin Rice. https://t.co/6W12QOJ1ax pic.twitter.com/g9DLZy4Hzb — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 3, 2022

In a subsequent social media post, Gaga added of the track: “I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie […] but also for people who feel like they’re not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard ties to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself

“When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own.”

Speaking previously about her contribution to the soundtrack, Gaga explained: “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realise the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.”

Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas on May 27 after the project faced numerous delays, including some due to COVID restrictions. The film was initially scheduled for release on July 12, 2019.