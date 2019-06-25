Hear Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ covered in a screamo style

\m/

Lil Nas X‘s hit single ‘Old Town Road’ has been covered in a hardcore screamo style by the band Our Last Night. Check it out below.

Taken from the genre-bending rapper’s debut EP ‘7‘, the hip-hop meets country single featuring Billy Ray Cyrus has topped the charts the world over.

Now, Our Last Night have given their own spin on the track by giving it a hard rock spin.

Fresh from performing at Download Festival 2019, the band shared the track on social media and encouraged their followers to tweet Lil Nas X so that he might hear it and respond. The rapper is yet to react to the inventive new rendition.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Lil Nas X has written a song with Blink-182’s Travis Barker. The drummer announced the collaboration, which will also appear on ‘7’, in a recent interview, saying: “He came to the studio and I played a couple [of] beats that I thought would be stuff he was into, then I played something [by] accident where he stopped and was like, ‘What is that? I’ve got to have that.’”

Barker added that specific part was actually an idea he intended to use on Blink-182’s next album.