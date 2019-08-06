“I’m still looking for my own version of America / One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly”

Lana Del Rey has shared a preview of ‘Looking For America’, a song she wrote in the aftermath of the two recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Early on Tuesday (August 6), the pop artist posted a video of herself singing the track in a studio with close collaborator Jack Antonoff, who plays guitar while sitting at the mixing desk. The chorus goes: “I’m still looking for my own version of America / One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly / No bombs in the sky / Only fireworks when you and I collide / It’s just a dream I had in mind.”

Del Rey wrote a message about the song’s origins in the video caption, explaining that she had come back early from Montecito, California with her brother, “and asked Jack Antonoff to come into town because I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write”.

She continued, “Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion – but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura [Sisk] took 20 minutes ago.”

Del Rey also confirmed that she was going to title the song ‘Looking For America’. Hear it below.

At least 31 people were killed and dozens more injured in the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. Numerous musicians, including Rihanna and Cardi B, have spoken out against the attacks, often calling for more gun control regulations. Yesterday, R&B artist Khalid, who was raised in El Paso, announced a benefit concert to honour those who lost their lives in the Texas tragedy.

Del Rey is due to release her new album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, on August 30. Though she has posted its tracklist, it’s unclear whether she will record and include ‘Looking For America’ in the album.