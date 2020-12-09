Muzz have released a ‘Covers’ EP featuring renditions of songs by Bob Dylan, Mazzy Star, Arthur Russell and Tracy Chapman.

The New York-based band, whose debut self-titled album arrived earlier this year, have today (November 9) shared a covers EP as well as a filmed performance of Russell classic ‘Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart’.

The supergroup is comprised of Interpol‘s Paul Banks, producer Josh Kaufman and The Walkmen‘s Matt Barrick.

Last Friday (December 4) Muzz gave their first ever world exclusive live performance: Muzz – Live in Kingston, NY.

The show was filmed at Reade’s Old Kingston Theater in New York, with the group being joined by musicians Annie Nero (bass, backing vocals) and Stuart Bogie (saxophone, flute, harmonica, clarinet, keyboard) for a fully-fledged rendition of the widescreen sound found on their debut album.

Muzz also recorded a standalone live performance of ‘Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart’ – watch that above now.

‘Covers’ is available to stream or purchase now from here.

NME reviewed Muzz’s album this summer, writing: “On this debut, Muzz play with a warm classic rock vibe that calls to mind the crackling of vinyl as the needle drops.

“Opener ‘Bad Feeling’ features angelic vocals, keys and horns, while ‘Evergreen’ boasts waltzing psychedelia; it’s Flaming Lips with a little more subtlety. The rattling Americana of album highlight ‘Red Western Sky’ establishes the record as a widescreen adventure: “Thereʼs a team from the east and theyʼre trying to pull me back and Iʼm dragging my feet/but when I get that check man Iʼm gonna fire it/The bees in the frying pan/The shards in the carpet.”