Hear new Arca song ‘Mallorca’ on the latest Mutants Mixtape

Arca has released the second volume of the Mutants Mixtape series, ‘RIOT’. It features a new ambient song from Arca herself, ‘Mallorca’. Listen to it below.

‘MUTANTS VOL 2: RIOT’ features 44 tracks contributed by members of the Mutants1000000 Discord community. All proceeds from the release will go towards a list of over 50 charities benefiting POC, queer people and sex workers via ActBlue.

‘Mallorca’ is available exclusively on the release, and will not be available on streaming services. A leaked version of the song was posted to Youtube in June, however it is a minute shorter than the official release.

<a href="http://mutants1000000.bandcamp.com/album/mutants-vol-2-riot">MUTANTS VOL. 2: RIOT by Arca</a>

In February, Arca released a single 62-minute track via NTS Radio called ‘@@@@@’, described as “a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI.”

Arca followed the 62-minute track with her latest album, ‘KiCk i’, in June, featuring collaborations with Rosalía, Björk , SOPHIE and more. In a four-star review, NME described it as “a heightened version of her previous projects, now overlaid with a pop sheen”.

“Arca probes the boundary between noise and pop with chaotic, rich, layered textures, which fuels her anthemic production. Splashes of her familiar sounds are evident throughout, but it also allows space for choruses alongside touches of trap, reggaeton and pop.”