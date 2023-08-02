Hear NewJeans change up ‘Cool With You’ with a live band

NewJeans have shared a performance of their new single ‘Cool With You’, accompanied by a live band.

In collaboration with K-pop YouTube series It’s Live, NewJeans have performed their ‘Get Up’ single ‘Cool With You’ with a live band. The members’ vocals remain true to the original, though its live instrumental is more upbeat.

“You may be on my mind / Everyday baby, say you’re mine / You and me on my mind / Everywhere, baby, say you’re mine / It feels cool with you,” they sing, donning the dreamy outfits they wore in the songs music video.

NewJeans have released two music videos for ‘Cool With You’ starring Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon and legendary Hong Kong star Tony Leung, which dropped a day prior to its official release last month.

The other two singles from the record are pre-release track ‘Super Shy’ and ‘ETA’. However, the girl group have also released visuals for the songs ‘ASAP’ and ‘New Jeans’.

In a five-star review of ‘Get Up’, NME’s Rhian Daly praised the “dramatic realism” of ‘Cool With You’. adding that “they’re capping off their first 12 months and introducing the next round in divine style.”

Earlier today, Big Hit Music confirmed that NewJeans’ creative director and ADOR label head Min Hee-jin would be working with BTS vocalist V on his upcoming solo project.

“I have prepared songs that reflect V’s personal taste but also music that I suggested to him. We focused on music that we wanted to work on and music that we can easily take in, rather than music that is a familiar style,” said Min, per a statement released by the label.