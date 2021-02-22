Hear Juice WRLD deliver previously unreleased freestyle in ‘Conversations’ video

A previously unreleased freestyle by Juice WRLD has been shared as part of the video for ‘Conversations’ – scroll down the page to hear it now.

The track featured on ‘Legends Never Die’, the late rapper’s posthumous album, which was released last July.

The visuals for ‘Conversations’ were directed, shot and edited by Steve Cannon and sees Juice WRLD performing live interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage and images of bikers doing stunts while a CGI monster looms over them.

The video ends with the star on his tourbus doing a freestyle to the camera. “I don’t got respect n***a, I disrespect,” he raps. “I feel like a pit coming straight for your neck/ These n****s ain’t shitting, they know I’m up next.” Watch the video below now.

Juice WRLD died in December 2019 from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. He was 21 years old.

Last week (February 17), it was reported that the rapper now has 50 songs on Spotify with more than 100million streams each. They include ‘Lucid Dreams’, ‘Wishing Well’, ‘Robbery’ and ‘All Girls Are The Same’.

Last year, meanwhile, the late star was confirmed to be the most-streamed artist in the US and the fourth in the world in 2020.

Lil Bibby, the head of Juice WRLD’s label Grade A Productions, said recently that the young artist had agreed to go to rehab shortly before his death.

“He agreed to go – because that was like pulling teeth with him,” Bibby said. “I found out that he was doing four [Percocets at a time]. So I get to freaking out. Like, ‘What the fuck.’ I get to telling people like, ‘Look we got to send this kid to rehab.’ I’m telling everyone because I’m thinking ‘That’s a lot.’ Because all people I know only do at the max one.”