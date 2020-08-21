Hear Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in the style of Deftones

A YouTuber who performs songs in different styles has uploaded a cover of Radiohead‘s breakthrough 1993 single, ‘Creep’, altered to suit Deftones fans.

Anthony Vincent of the YouTube channel Ten Second Songs shared his rendition today (August 21) on the same day Deftones released ‘Ohm’, the first single and title track from the alt-metal band’s forthcoming ninth album.

In the clip, Vincent employs heavily distorted, reverb-laden guitars to recreate Deftones’ signature epic style, and adds a breathyness to his voice while elongating his vowels to sound more Chino Moreno than Thom Yorke.

Deftones, meanwhile, have announced that ‘Ohms’ – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Gore’ – will arrive on September 25.

In an interview with NME, frontman Chino Moreno opened up about the reflective nature of lyrics on the new album. “As the last song on the record, it’s kind of sung in retrospect – it’s looking back not just at the batch of songs that come before it, but our lives and our surroundings,” he said.

“The verses are reflecting, but the chorus kind of says, ‘Yes this, but this‘ – it’s saying that time will change with the decisions we make. It’s a question and an answer.

“The very first line of the song is ‘We’re surrounded by debris of the past’. That’s not directly about one thing. It could be about an experience or a relationship, but honestly in my mind I was thinking about the environment, the world and the Earth. The chorus is saying that we’re going to remain here together and nothing’s going to change that.”

Moreno concluded: “It’s a dichotomy of reflecting on negative things, but coming out of it optimistic.”

Deftones are one of several acts confirmed for next year’s Download Festival, joining KISS, System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro at Leicestershire’s Donington Park.